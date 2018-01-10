Pekka Rinne named NHL All-Star

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne was named to his second NHL All-Star game.

Rinne ranks fifth in the NHL with 21 wins this season, seventh in save percentage at .925 and 11th in goals against at 2.43 per game.

His latest victory, a 2-1 win over Edmonton on Tuesday, was the 290th of his career. Only 35 goaltenders have more wins in NHL history.

The league’s midseason showcase takes place at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, and includes the NHL All-Star Skills Competition on Saturday, Jan. 27 and the 2018 NHL All-Star Game on Sunday, Jan. 28.