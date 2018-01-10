New program helps entrepreneurs start businesses in Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A new program is helping entrepreneurs start businesses in Gallatin.

“Start Up Gallatin” is a grant awarded to the city through the State of Tennessee’s Department of Economic and Community Development.

It’s for anyone who has a business idea and is ready to do the hard work necessary to make it a reality.

“We’ve already seen a lot of entrepreneurs here who have made their dreams a reality in Gallatin and the surrounding area, and we want to continue to do that,” said Kim Baker with the Gallatin Chamber of Commerce.

“Start Up Gallatin” is a 10-week training program that gives entrepreneurs the insights, tools and relationships needed to move their idea forward.

Courses will be held each Tuesday or Thursday night from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 106 Public Square in downtown Gallatin.

“What we’ve found is a lot of entrepreneurs aren’t always out there, they’re behind the scenes, which is kind of why this space was created,” Baker said, adding, “They’ve been working out of coffee shops, they’ve been working out of their basements, they’ve been working out of somebody else’s office, so now we have the home and that’s what we want to do with this program. We want to bring them home for them to be able to continue to grow and thrive here in Gallatin.”

There are a number of reasons you might want to join them and start your business in Gallatin.

“There’s great support in Gallatin. We have great leadership that has healthy collaboration, we’re set for growth, we’re set for supporting our businesses,” Baker said.

The program starts on March 13. Anyone interested can sign up on StartUpGallatin.com.

You’ll need to submit your contact information and idea. Participants will be chosen next month.

There will also be an informational session on Thursday, January 18 at 5 p.m. at The Palace Theatre in Downtown Gallatin for anyone who is interested in participating in, sponsoring or mentoring the program.

