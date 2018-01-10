Multiple cars keyed in East Nashville; Police ask for surveillance video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Upwards of 15 cars were vandalized overnight Tuesday,and now Metro police is asking for help in locating a suspect.

Cars and SUVs parked either on Treutland Street or on North Second Street in East Nashville’s McFerrin Park neighborhood were branded with a crude “X.” Some vehicles sustained other scratches made from, what appears to be, a key.

News 2 spoke with victim Bill Holbrook, who says his 1989 Bronco is more like a “mistress” than a vehicle. He was frustrated when he saw it and another one of his cars vandalized.

“I had the truck lifted, a family-style roll cage put on it, and then I had a guy make a custom canvas top for it so the whole top comes off,” Holbrook said. “I hope the person responsible is caught.”

Holbrook’s neighbor Kevin Kilpatrick’s car was also hit, as was his step-daughter’s vehicle.

“We can’t do anything about it, so it’s been very frustrating,” Kilpatrick told News 2. “I’m just hoping it stops.”

Holbrook and Kilpatrick say they’ve had their cars broken into and other petty crimes have occurred in the neighborhood. Nothing like this has happened before, and they hope it doesn’t happen again.

Metro police are hoping those with home surveillance systems may have caught suspicious subjects out in the area on video.

If anyone has footage, which may be relevant to the vandalism, you’re asked to send the clips to East Precinct’s Michael Fisher at michael.fisher@nashville.gov.