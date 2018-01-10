Metro police still need answers in deadly Nashville assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police is still urging witnesses of a deadly Nashville assault to come forward.

Thomas Nevills died in the assault at the intersection of 40th Avenue North and Delaware on Aug. 26, 2017.

Police say a distant surveillance camera shows several of the witnesses recorded the assault with their cell phones but have not talked with authorities.

Metro police also said new software now allows Nashville Crime Stoppers to receive video clips along with pictures and audio files from the public via a mobile device app that can be found on their website, www.NashvilleCrimeStoppers.com.

Nevills, 53, reportedly got into a heated verbal argument with the suspect inside the One Stop Market on 40th Avenue North. He left the store at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Police say he then walked to the intersection of Delaware Avenue where he was hit in the head from behind with an unknown object. He died later that day.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect from the attached surveillance photos or has information/recordings of the assault is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463, or log onto the Crime Stoppers website, www.NashvilleCrimeStoppers.com.

Persons can provide information to Crime Stoppers anonymously and qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000.