Man injured after car hit by train in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is recovering after his car was hit by a train in Madison Tuesday night.

It happened just after 10 p.m. at Gallatin Pike North and Williams Avenue.

The victim’s sister told News 2 he was driving across the tracks when he was hit by the train.

The victim then walked a half mile to a nearby gas station and called his family to pick him up, according to his sister.

She then drove him back to the crash scene where he was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No additional information was released.