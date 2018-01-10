Investigators, family seek tips in 2014 Lawrenceburg homicide, arson

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – Investigators in Lawrenceburg are actively seeking information in the death of a man whose family says he was attacked and set on fire in his home in 2014.

Andy Stafford, 66, was found dead on December 30, 2014 inside his home on Brink Street in Lawrenceburg.

According to Stafford’s niece, Lee Donna Trapp, Stafford had just returned from lunch with relatives when it appears someone attacked him and set him on fire while he was still alive.

Stafford died from his injuries.

Now, more than three years later, there have been no arrests in this case, which the Lawrenceburg Fire Department described as an arson/homicide investigation.

“He was mentally handicapped and that’s why I went every day to take him to lunch so I would know he had something good to eat,” Stafford’s sister Betty Trapp told News 2. “He never hurt anybody.”

“I think the family as a whole would just like to get some closure for this and see someone held accountable for this crime,” his niece Lee Donna Trapp added.

On the third anniversary of Stafford’s death, Lee Donna Trapp posted to social media with details. She asked anyone with any information to come forward and help the family get closure.

That Facebook post has been shared hundreds of times, including by the Lawrenceburg Fire Department. The department said information is still being sought from the public as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Lawrenceburg Fire Department at 931-762-9046 or the Lawrenceburg Police Department at 931-762-2276.

Tips can also be directed to the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.