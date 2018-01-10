In Boston, sports talk is turning into trash talk ahead of Titans-Patriots game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – From radio hosts to sports writers, media in Boston and around the country are not giving the Tiitans much of a chance against the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots this weekend.

On the Felger and Mazz radio show, the Boston hosts proclaimed: “Mike Mularkey… put a little pressure on them early, get out front, and he will wet himself on the sideline at Gillette Stadium.”

The Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy wrote: “And so the Patriots get back-to-back bye weeks. Think of Saturday’s Titans game as a playoff layoff.”

Those comments were discussed Wednesday on the “Jared and the GM” show on 102.5 The Game in Nashville.

Hosts Jared Stillman and Floyd Reese say the comments from Boston are entertaining, but that’s about it.

The Titans know they’re underdogs going up against a dynasty and just need to ignore the distractions.

“They’re going to be completely motivated,” said Reese. “I don’t care what the press says. “I don’t care what you and I say. They will be completely motivated.”

Reese, who has served as General Manager of the Titans and as an executive with the Patriots, says playing the defending Super Bowl champs is an opportunity to silence the critics.

“We’re going against the absolute best. That’s why if you go up there, there’s so much at stake. If you’re able to knock them off, it’s immense. It’s gigantic,” Reese said. “If you don’t, everyone is going to say, ‘Yeah, see. I told ya.'”

