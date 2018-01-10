If Titans want to upset Patriots, Derrick Henry needs to run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s no question. If the Titans are going to upset the New England Patriots, they have to have a huge day running the football.

That means another big dose of Derrick Henry.

Henry choked out the Chiefs in round one with 156 yards rushing and a dynamic 35-yard sprint to the end zone.

But this is New England. They always take away what teams do best, and everyone’s wondering—can Henry do it again?

“Trying to be better every week. We get a chance to play again against a great team in a good environment, so just making sure I’m doing all of the right things this week. So I’m ready for Saturday,” said Henry.

“I think he’s learned a lot in that Jacksonville game with the number of carries he had. He saw some of the things that he missed by trying to bounce some things. He’s had a lot of success bouncing some runs, but at some point you’ve got to hit it,” said head coach Mike Mularkey.

The Patriots are giving up 4.7 yards a carry, but yes, they’ll be keyed in on Henry Saturday night.