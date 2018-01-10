How does Tennessee rank among other states for raising a family?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One of the many reasons people are moving to Middle Tennessee, is the quality of life and the fact that it is a great place to raise a family.

A new study just out shows where Tennessee ranks in terms of family life, compared to other states.

The study, completed by Wallet Hub, shows the Volunteer State is the 36th best place to raise a family.

Wallet Hub considered several factors to come to the finding, like family fun. Family fun is determined by the number of fitness and sports centers in the area, and the number of other children in the population.

Health and safety is another category with heavy weight in the ranking. That is determined by the number of pediatricians, hospitals and crimes per capita, among others.

Education and child care includes the quality of public schools, child care costs and graduation rates.

Affordability is also important, that is determined by looking at the housing costs and the average family income.

The final factor for the ranking is socio-economics, like the rate of divorce and the wealth gap.

The number one state to raise a family, according to Wallet Hub, is Massachusetts, followed by Minnesota and New Hampshire.

The worst state on the list is New Mexico, and Mississippi is a close second.

To see the entire study, click here.