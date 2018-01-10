Goodlettsville mourns loss of Little League coach

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Goodlettsville community is mourning the loss of a coach who helped put its Little League baseball team on the map.

The Goodlettsville Baseball Facebook page announced the death of Coach Dennis Birdwell Tuesday night.

Throughout his 45 years, Birdwell was a coach, umpire and league president.

“Our hearts are broken and there will never be enough words to express our love, appreciation and admiration for him. We love you Dennis and will miss you dearly, Goodlettsville Baseball will never be the same.” a portion of the Facebook post said.

The Goodlettsville All-Stars made it all the way to the Little League World Series national title game in 2016.

Funeral services for Birdwell have yet to be announced.