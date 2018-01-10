Gas line rupture forces brief evacuation in Ashland City

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A massive gas line ruptured in Ashland City and forced a brief evacuation Wednesday morning.
It happened at the fairgrounds on Forrest Avenue.
According to authorities on the scene, homes and a few businesses near where the rupture happened were all evacuated for a short time.
After the gas line rupture was capped, residents and businesses were allowed to return to the area.
No injuries were reported.
A cause was not immediately known.
