Gas line rupture forces brief evacuation in Ashland City

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A massive gas line ruptured in Ashland City and forced a brief evacuation Wednesday morning.

It happened at the fairgrounds on Forrest Avenue.

According to authorities on the scene, homes and a few businesses near where the rupture happened were all evacuated for a short time.

After the gas line rupture was capped, residents and businesses were allowed to return to the area.

No injuries were reported.

A cause was not immediately known.

