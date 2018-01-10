Fiery semi crash closes I-40 East until late Wednesday night

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A fiery crash involving a semi closed eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 in Dickson County early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 5:15 a.m. between mile markers 179 and 180. Witnesses told News 2 the semi crashed into a concrete barrier before bursting into flames.

The driver, a passenger, and their dog were able to escape the cab of the semi after the crash. They only had minor injuries.

Eastbound lanes are expected to remain shut down until late Wednesday night around 10 p.m. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

