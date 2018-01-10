Fiery semi crash closes I-40 East in Dickson County

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A fiery crash involving a semi-truck closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 in Dickson County early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 5:15 near between mile markers 179 and 180.

Witnesses told News 2 the semi crashed into a concrete barrier before bursting into flames.

The driver, a passenger and their dog were able to escape the cab of the semi after the crash. They only had minor injuries.

The roadway is not expected to fully reopen until noon.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.