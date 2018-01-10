Elderly woman critically injured in Maury County house fire dies

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A elderly woman was critically injured in a house fire in Maury County Monday afternoon has died from her injuries.

The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. on Tanyard Hollow Road in Culleoka.

When firefighters arrived to the scene, the home was engulfed in flames.

Dorothy Wilkes was able to get out of the burning home, fire officials said, but she was critically injured.

She was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Her granddaughter previously told News 2 Wilkes suffered burns to her face, arms, neck and lungs.

On Wednesday, Vanderbilt confirmed Wilkes had passed away.

The cause of the fire has not been released.