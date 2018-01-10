Dense Fog Advisory in effect for Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for most of Middle Tennessee through 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

At times, the visibility will drop to or less than ½ mile. Therefore, try to work in a few extra minutes heading to work or school. Click here for weather alerts.

While areas by the plateau may not see much fog, along the I-65 corridor, including Nashville, and areas west to the Tennessee River is where fog should be most widespread.

Late this morning and toward noon, the fog lifts and we are left with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 60s.