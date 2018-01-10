John Overton High School evacuated due to gas odor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fire crews were called to John Overton High School Wednesday morning on reports of a gas odor.

The Nashville Fire Department with its HAZMAT units responded to the school around 6:30 a.m.

A phone message sent to Overton parents said staff arriving to the school noticed a strong “sulfur” smell and maintenance crews were called.

At this time, no students or faculty are being allowed into the building. Buses are running behind due to the gas odor, according to Metro Nashville Public Schools.

The phone message asked parents to allow arrivals to proceed as usual and to not come back for their children until later.

Crews with Piedmont Natural Gas have also been called to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.

LISTEN: Phone call to parents on gas odor reported at Overton High School. #GMN pic.twitter.com/AouhKjeykw — WKRN (@WKRN) January 10, 2018