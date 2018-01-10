Based on current forecast, TDOT crews won’t brine roads early

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As anticipation grows over the forecasted snow in Middle Tennessee Friday, the Tennessee Department of Transportation said crews won’t be brining roads early.

Officials said rain would just wash it away.

Currently, the storm that could bring snow to Middle Tennessee is out west. Before the winter weather arrives, the next couple of days will feel more like spring as highs reach the 60s.

Temperatures will start out above freezing Friday morning with heavy rain spreading all across Middle Tennessee. As colder air makes its way to the Nashville area, the switch from rain to snow is expected to happen by Friday afternoon. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

Before the full change to snow, a brief period of freezing rain and sleet comes into the mix, making roads icy. By afternoon and early evening, everyone transitions to periods of snow. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

TDOT spokeswoman Kathryn Schulte said if the freezing rain starts early Friday morning in Stewart, Dover and Clarksville, crews will then start to salt those areas.

Schulte said freezing rain is the main concern and crews will lay salt as soon as they can. If temperatures drop below 16 degrees, TDOT crews will be unable to do anything about ice on the road, according to Schulte.

News 2 reached out to some school districts who said they will keep a close eye on the forecast.

