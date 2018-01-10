2 sought after break-in at Cadiz restaurant

CADIZ, Ky. (WKRN) – Police have released surveillance images showing two men wanted for breaking into a restaurant on New Year’s Eve and stealing everything in the safe.

According to Cadiz police, two men forced their way into the Subway restaurant by Interstate 24 between 5:45 a.m. and 6:15 a.m.

The men broke into the restaurant’s safe and stole the contents inside.

Officers said the burglars appear to be white males, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing in at about 180 pounds. They were driving a white work van that left the scene in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Cadiz Police Department at 270-522-8369 or Trigg County Dispatch at 270-522-8888.