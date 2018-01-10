2 Gives Back – Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 Gives Back traveled west to Humphreys County to deliver their sheriff’s office lunch!

In Waverly, Paige Hill spoke with Sheriff Chris Davis about the things his deputies do to go above and beyond for the residents of Humphreys County.

Sheriff Davis says he and his deputies check up on certain individuals when the weather gets bad at certain times of the year. For instance, during the last cold snap, the deputies were out checking on the elderly. They’ll likely be doing the same thing this weekend when winter weather reenters the forecast.

The sheriff also stressed one of their biggest roles in the community is making the residents feel like Humphreys County is a good place to raise their family. Davis said he wants people to feel safe at school, safe at church and safe when they’re in the community. He believes that will attract more people to the county as well.

Sheriff Davis was also excited to show off one of their three K9 officers. Davis credited the county’s leaders for providing the department with those additional resources to keep the county safe. All three K9 officers are trained in drug interdiction and in search and rescue.

