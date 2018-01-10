10 lbs of pot, 850 pills intercepted by Lawrence County drug agents

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Investigators made a substantial bust Monday night after drugs were mailed from the Southwest.

Nearly 10 pounds of high-grade marijuana and 850 oxycodone pills were shipped from Arizona to Lawrence County.

According to investigators, a man named Demarcus Smith arrived to pick up the packages when the sheriff’s office took him into custody.

Smith, of Florence, Alabama, was charged with attempted possession for resale and criminal conspiracy to possess for resale. He was booked into jail without bond.

“We received some information that narcotics were coming through the Postal Service. We intercepted the drugs that wound up coming to Lawrence County, going to Tuscumbia, Alabama,” explained Capt. Adam Brewer.

Investigators say this is becoming a standard method for drug dealers to get their product into Tennessee.

“Yes, it is a common trend. We see it going thru the postal service, UPS, FedEx,” said Brewer.

The captain continued, “We are out here working, especially in Lawrence County, and we are hitting it hard. If it comes here, we are going to be after ya.”

The street value of the marijuana ranges between $8,000 and $10,000. The pills cost more than $25,000.

Anyone with any information of illegal activity is encouraged to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department 931-762-3626 or the Criminal Investigation Division 931-762-1608.