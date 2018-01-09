Titans playoff run mimics hype in 2000 as apparel sells out fast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Workers at Sport Seasons say they have ordered loads of Titans gear to meet the demand leading up to Saturdays match up against the Patriots.

Apparel buyer Lance Bowers says this run has the same exciting energy as the year 2000 when the Titans went all the way to the Super Bowl only to be defeated by the St. Louis Rams.

“It has the same kind of feel. This run has the same kind of feel, the atmosphere, the community, it just sort of feels the same way,” he told News 2.

Bowers said that year they couldn’t keep merchandise on shelves. This year, they’ve increased their inventory by 50 percent and new shipments of Titans merchandise are arriving daily.

He says businesses are hoping sales mirror 2000.

“They were having to replace pretty much everything every day because we would sell out every day. We would come in and go to the warehouse and process merchandise overnight, fill the stores up the next day and then sell all that and do the same thing pretty much every day,” Bowers explained.

Just a couple stores down at Sally’s Beauty Supply, workers say anything blue is in demand.

One of the store works showed us their array of spirited merchandise that’s going over big with the ladies.

“These blue extensions would be really good for temporary color if you are going to the football game and you wanted a different look to support the Titans, and we have different variety colors ,and then we have nail polish, too,” said Eva Yamez.

