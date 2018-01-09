THP: No charges in East Tennessee hit-and-run that killed child

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) – No charges will be filed against the driver in a deadly hit-and-run accident that killed an East Tennessee.

The 13-month-old was hit and killed on Sept. 20 on Chapman Highway in Sevier County. A person of interest was later identified.

On Tuesday, THP spokesman Lt. Don Boshears confirmed that District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn would not be filing charges against the driver.

News 2 sister’s station WATE has not yet been able to contact Dunn’s office for any further details.