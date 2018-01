COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A water main break washed away Cookeville road Tuesday morning.

Putnam County Emergency Management said East Spring Street between Highway 11 and Beverly Hills Market is closed to traffic.

Motorist are asked to seek alternate routes while the roadway is repaired.

No additional information was released.

