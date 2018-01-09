Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old Dickson man with dementia

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday evening for a 75-year-old man who suffers from dementia and may have difficulty communicating.

The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office said they’re searching for Fred Pickard.

He was last seen in Dickson around between 1:40 p.m. and 2:55 p.m. at his home. At the time, he was wearing grey sweatpants, a brown flannel shirt, tennis shoes and a tan jacket.

He left driving a 2011 pearl white Ford F-150 with a Florida license plate, possibly en route to Florida. The truck is an extended cab pickup with a black bed cover.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Dickson dispatch at 615-446-8041, ext. 4.