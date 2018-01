NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A shooting investigation is underway at Cayce Homes in East Nashville Tuesday.

Police responded to the 800 block of South Eighth Court around 11:15 a.m.

Police said a man was shot at least one time. He was taken by ambulance in critical condition.

Neighbors told News 2 they heard arguing between the victim and someone else before at least two shots were fired.

Additional information was not released.

News 2 has a crew at the scene. Refresh this page for updates.