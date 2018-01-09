Rutherford County looks to explore litigation against opioid manufacturers

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rutherford County is looking to explore possible litigation against opioid pharmaceutical manufacturers.

The county filed a resolution Tuesday to retain legal services to investigate legal action in order to recover funds it used to combat the opioid crisis.

The resolution says taxpayers have incurred “substantial expenses” to remedy the negative effects of opioid abuse, citing that other communities in Middle Tennessee and across the nation have initiated such litigation “to seek damages for costs incurred in combating the issues which stem from the widespread distribution and use of pharmaceutical opioids.”

Rutherford says the law firm of Lieff, Cabraser, Heimen, & Bernstein LLP already represents some of these communities and is willing to help their county at no cost to them.

The resolution will be voted on this Thursday by the Rutherford County Board of Commissioners.

In a statement, the resolution’s sponsor Commission Steven Roberts said, “Other communities in the state and country have already initiated litigation, and we need to join them in this fight.

I look forward to pushing this issue with full force and hope it will find widespread support. Enough is enough!”