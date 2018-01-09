Police: Woman in custody after shots fired during Clarksville road rage incident

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 32-year-old woman is in custody after shots were reportedly fired at another driver during a road rage incident in Clarksville.

According to a release, a 28-year-old man called 911 reporting he had been shot at while driving on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard by someone driving a dark colored Dodge Ram pickup around 5:30 p.m.

Police said the victim continued to follow the pickup truck until he was told to discontinue doing so by dispatchers.

Minutes later, officers located the suspect’s truck and the driver, Chantale Coats, on Kraft Street.

Inside the truck, police said they discovered a .45 caliber handgun, which had been fired, on the floorboard. A bullet hole, which was most likely caused during the discharge of the handgun at the vehicle’s car, was also found on the hood of the pickup.

A hole, believed to be from a bullet, was found in the victim’s rear license plate.

Coats is charged with aggravated assault and simple possession. She is being held in the Montgomery County jail on a $101,000 bond.