Police look for witnesses after New Year’s Day shooting at Clarksville lounge

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance for information about a shooting that reportedly happened at a Clarksville lounge.

Officers responded to the Starlight Lounge at 1304 Fort Campbell Blvd. around 3 a.m. New Year’s Day.

Upon their arrival, police found multiple shell casings in the parking lot. A short time later police received a call about a man on Riverside Drive who had a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Police believe the man was shot at the lounge.

Based on information obtained during the investigation, police said there were several people who witnessed the shooting. They are now asking for anyone who saw what happened at Starlight Lounge to call Det. Lee at 931-647-0656 Ext. 5295.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling the Tips Line at 931-648-8477.