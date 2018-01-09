Patriots favored to win, but Titans thrive on underdog status

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Patriots are considered the heavy favorite, but that’s the type of thing this Titans team has thrived on all season long.

Being the underdog feeds these players, and there’s nothing wrong with having a chip on your shoulder.

They know many people have counted them out, but then again, they weren’t favored to win the Kansas City game either.

The only difference is that this Patriots team comes with years of playoff experience, a quarterback that has a collection of Super Bowl rings, and a bunch of talent surrounding him.

“You’re going to face a team that is very experienced, disciplined, don’t make a lot of mistakes. All three phases are like that. They don’t make mistakes, and these are the types of teams you want to beat, and if you want to beat them, the chance you have to beat these teams is at their place,” said Titans head coach Mike Mularkey.

But what do the patriots think of Tennessee’s talent?

“All across the board, they win a lot of tough games,” said Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. “They’re resilient, won on the road, won two tough games– the last two games they needed to win to be here, so I have a lot of respect for their program.”

The Titans face the Patriots this Saturday at 7 p.m.

