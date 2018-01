NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators announced they have signed defenseman Yannick Weber to a two-year contract.

Weber will be paid $650,000 in during the 2018-2019 season and $700,000 in the 2019-2020 season.

Weber, 29, has a goal and two assists in 25 games for the Predators this season.

Since joining the team last year, he has played in 98 games and averages nearly 12 minutes of ice time per game.

