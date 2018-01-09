Metro police: Man seriously injured in shooting during robbery attempt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured when he was shot during a robbery attempt early Tuesday morning.

Metro police said the victim was dropped off at TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center around 1:15 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his leg and injuries to his face.

The victim told police he was robbed of his wallet and hit in the face by man during a robbery.

Metro police are working to determine where exactly the crime occurred.

The victim was transferred to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stopper at 615-74-CRIME.