Metro Animal Control waives adoption fees in effort to clear shelter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Animal Care and Control is waiving adopting fees through January 14 in an effort to clear the shelter.

Currently there are more than 100 dogs and cats of all ages in need of a forever home at the shelter.

“Resolving to adopt a shelter pet will not only improve the quality of life for that pet, but will also enhance your own,” said spokeswoman Rebecca Morris.

She continued, “Whether you’re looking for a jogging partner or a couch potato to keep you company, we have your match at the shelter.”

All dogs and cats will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated before going to their forever home.

Metro Animal Care and Control is open seven days a week for adoptions. The shelter is located at 5125 Harding Place.

Click here for more information.