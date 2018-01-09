Macon County man buys Mega Millions ticket for 1st time, wins $1M

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Red Boiling Springs man who decided to purchase a Mega Millions ticket for the first time this week won $1 million.

Jimmy Morgan matched all five white balls drawn on January 5. He said he and his wife triple checked the ticket just to make sure the numbers all matched.

Morgan has since claimed his cash prize and said he plans to purchase a new truck to replace his 18-year-old vehicle.

Since January 20, 2004, the Tennessee lottery has raised more than $4.3 billion to fund designated education programs, including after-school programs, college grants and scholarships.

Players have won more than $11.8 billion in prizes since its inception.