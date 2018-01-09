Lawyers file appeal asking Cyntoia Brown’s sentence be overturned

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lawyers for Cyntoia Brown filed an appeal Monday to overturn her sentence and release her from prison.

Brown was convicted as an adult of first-degree murder at the age of 16 for shooting and killing Johnny Allen, who solicited her for sex in 2004.

Her lawyers cite a 2012 Supreme Court ruling that prohibits states from sentencing juveniles to life imprisonment, as well as the probability that she could be innocent of the charge. Click here read the court documents.

Brown’s case has recently received heightened national attention, thanks to several high-profile celebrities. Behind Brown there have been an army of supporters who had advocated for her release for years. More recently, that group has included A-list celebrities like Rihanna, LeBron James, T.I., and Kim Kardashian West.

Since she has been behind bars, Cyntoia has gotten a degree from Lipscomb University, worked as a consultant for the Juvenile Justice System, and helped teach classes for others.

The state has until Feb. 7 to respond to Monday’s filing.

Governor Bill Haslam also says his administration is reviewing her case.