Hundreds support ‘Let’s Move Nashville’ at Metro Council budget hearing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hundreds of Nashville residents attended a public hearing Tuesday night to voice their opinions on Mayor Megan Barry’s “Let’s Move Nashville” transportation plan.

The majority of those in attendance wore T-shirts showing support for the massive transit proposal.

The public hearing is an opportunity for members of the Metro Council to hear input before they vote to put the issue on the ballot in May.

A full Council committee will then discuss the issue on Thursday, Jan. 11. A second of three required council votes will likely be held Tuesday, Jan. 16, with the potential third vote coming Feb. 6.

If the Council approves the referendum, the public vote would be set for May 1.

The controversial transportation plan drew a large crowd Tuesday night, with dozens of supporters and opponents listening from the hallways as remarks were made in the at-capacity Council chambers.

Representatives of Belmont, Vanderbilt and Tennessee State University also expressed widespread support for the plan.

The mayors of Clarksville and Robertson County also spoke in support of the transit plan, saying transit solutions in Nashville can have significant impacts in surrounding counties and cities.

