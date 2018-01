SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former Sheriff Major Don Linzy has accepted a plea deal.

Linzy entered a best interest guilty plea to two counts of official misconduct.

In 2015, Linzy was indicted for stealing prescription drugs from the county’s evidence and property room.

The veteran lawman resigned from the Sumner County Sheriff’s Officer after 22 years amid the TBI’s investigation.