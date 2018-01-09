Eminem to headline 2018 Bonnaroo festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) – Eminem will headline the annual Bonnaroo festival in Manchester this summer.

The 2018 lineup includes The Killers, Muse, Future, Bassnectar, Sturgill Simpson, Bon Iver performing two unique sets, Khalid, Kaskade, Paramore, Alt-J, Dua Lipa and Sheryl Crow.

Additional artists include Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Sylvan Esso, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Old Crow Medicine Show, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Mavis Staples.

The four-day festival will take place June 7 through June 10 at the 700-acre “The Farm.”

Tickets to the festival go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. at bonnaroo.com

Your #bonnaroo 2018 lineup! 🚨

Tickets on sale FRIDAY at 10am ET!

Check our website for ticket info, tips on planning, and a chance to win VIP tickets: https://t.co/BCAL5CehBc pic.twitter.com/bychepJrBW — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) January 9, 2018