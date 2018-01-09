Doughnut war is on between Boston, Nashville ahead of Titans-Patriots game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Before the Tennessee Titans took on the Kansas City Chiefs last week, our mayors and fire departments entered friendly wagers on the game.

And now there’s an even sweeter bet on the table between some of Nashville and Boston’s most popular doughnut shops.

Five Daughters Bakery here in Music City and Kane’s Handcrafted Donuts are putting a dozen of their finest on the line.

If the Patriots win, Five Daughters has to send a dozen of their most popular donuts to Kane’s in Boston.

The two shops said they plan to get into some friendly trash-talking on Instagram ahead of Saturday’s 7 p.m. kickoff. Their followers are encouraged to weigh in as well.

The losing team’s respective shop will also have to take a photo with the opposing team’s jerseys next week while baking their own donuts.

