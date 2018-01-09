Disappearance of Texas A&M sports reporter linked to medication

HOUSTON (KXAN) — A sports reporter who was reported missing on Sunday afternoon might have had the episode due to a reaction to medication she was taking, Houston police say.

Courtney Roland, who covers Texas A&M for Rivals, a Yahoo!-owned online publication, was reported missing around 5:40 p.m. and was last seen walking alone in a store in the mall. KPRC reports it was her roommate that reported her missing. Overnight, officers found her white Jeep at 5006 Westheimer Rd., across the street from the Galleria mall.

“Her phone and other items were inside the vehicle. Her purse was found at a nearby business,” HPD tweeted.

She was found Monday morning near the mall after a passerby spotted her around 8:15 a.m. at the 610 West Loop and Richmond underpass. She appeared to be unharmed, police say, and was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

During a Monday afternoon news conference, police said Roland had a reaction to her medication which caused her to become confused and disoriented. “She seems pretty confused about everything,” said police.

Roland had covered the Texas Team Elite football camp earlier on Sunday, KPRC reported.

HOUSTON AREA RT HELP: @CourtneyRivals has been missing since 4pm after leaving a football tryout in an Uber. If you know anything, see her, etc. Please call Houston PD missing persons at 832-394-1840. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/X4O5auYYAY — L. Lee (@LyndsayALee) January 8, 2018