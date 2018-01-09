Bill aims to keep Nashville General Hospital fully open until next summer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Metro Council members filed a bill Tuesday that would keep Nashville General Hospital operating as a full service hospital until next June.

The bill, filed by Councilman Steve Glover and At-Large Council Member Erica Gilmore, puts the mayor’s plan to change Nashville’s safety-net hospital to an out-patient facility under fire.

In November, the mayor announced unexpectedly that she was going to end in-patient care and have the hospital operate as an out-patient clinic.

Since then, debate and discontent have surrounded the hospital.

“I’ve asked the mayor’s office, what is our savings? They can’t give me an answer,” Councilman Glover told News 2 Tuesday.

In a press conference with Gilmore, he said there’s no proof that the mayor’s plan would save the city money.

“What is our cost? They can’t give me an answer,” he continued. “If we can’t answer that then what the heck are we doing?”

Councilwoman Gilmore says the mayor doesn’t have a concrete plan to successfully change Metro General from being an in-patient facility to an out-patient clinic. She fears lives will be at stake.

“We’re not out here willy-nilly. The mayor’s office has not presented a plan,” said Gilmore. “Quite frankly, they presented a reckless announcement that affected a lot of the employees at Metro General and the patients as well.”

In a statement the mayor’s office said, “We are reviewing (the bill) more fully but it does not appear to actually do anything… This is nothing more than the political grandstanding we have come to expect from Councilman Glover.”

Glover replied with, “The bill does say to the mayor very clearly: you don’t make statements like you did on November 9. You don’t sit there and tell us you’re closing something when you in fact don’t have the authority.”

Metro Council’s influential Minority Caucus said in a statement nearly three weeks ago that after the Hospital Authority and Metro General executive leadership made a presentation to them, saying, “It appeared that there had been no mismanagement on the part of the hospital. We, the Minority Caucus support Nashville General Hospital.”

Minority Caucus chairman Scott Davis told News 2 that he supports the bill but wishes to keep the hospital open past 2019. The bill will go before Metro Council on Jan 16.