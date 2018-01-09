Belichick all business as Patriots gear up for clash with Titans

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — If there’s one thing Bill Belichick is good at, it’s ignoring outside noise.

After briefly addressing on Monday a controversial ESPN article about his team, the New England Patriots head coach was quick to set the tone Tuesday as he spoke to reporters at Gillette Stadium.

“Dealt with some non-Tennessee subjects here or the last few days,” he said. “At this point I’m all in on Tennessee. I’ll answer any questions about the Titans but that’s it.”

The report published last week by ESPN senior writer Seth Wickersham suggested there’s turmoil within the organization, specifically between Belichick, QB Tom Brady and owner Robert Kraft.

Belichick said the article and commotion surrounding it has no impact on the team’s preparations for Saturday’s game.

“It’s a one-game season and this is what you work for, to get to this position,” he continued. “We have one game left against the Titans and we have to play better than they do to continue playing. That’s a huge challenge. Obviously every team that’s playing, I mean there are eight teams left, all eight of them are good teams.”

Following their eighth consecutive first-round bye, the Patriots took the field for practice Tuesday as they get ready to host the Titans.

Tennessee advanced to this weekend’s divisional round with a dramatic comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs last Saturday.

