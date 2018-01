NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was injured Tuesday night in a shooting police say stemmed from an altercation.

It happened on Old Hermitage Road just before 7 p.m., where Interstate 24 and Interstate 40 meet near downtown Nashville.

Metro police said the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No further details have been released. It’s not known at this time if the other person involved was arrested.