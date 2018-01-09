3 Nashville areas saw significant increase in murders last year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police’s North, East and Midtown Hills Precincts saw significant increases in homicides in 2017 compared to 2016.

The high number of homicides city-wide meant Nashville hit at 20-year high of 107 murders in 2017.

Through December 30, Metro police data showed there had been 10 homicides in the Midtown Hills Precinct compared to only 2 in 2016.

The Midtown Hills Precinct includes midtown Nashville and parts of southern Davidson County.

In the North Precinct, there were 27 homicides though December 30, 2017 compared to 19 in 2016. In the East Precinct, there were 23 homicides, compared to only 10 in the same time period in 2016.

The total number of violent crime reports, which includes the sum of homicides, aggravated assaults, rapes and robberies, also increased in each of the three precincts.

Across all of Nashville through December 30, there was a 3.8 percent increase in violent crime compared to the same time period in 2016.

Nashville saw a 3.7 percent increase in property crime compared with 2016.

Property crime increased most significantly in the North (10.8 percent), Midtown Hills (13.6 percent), and Central (9.1 percent) precincts in 2017 compared to the same time period in 2016.

While Nashville’s violent and property crime reports increased in 2017 compared to 2016, both types of crime are still significantly lower than annual data from 2002 through 2008.

