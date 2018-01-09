2nd arrest made in Lauderdale County man’s murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A second arrest has been made in connection to a 33-year-old man’s murder.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began a joint investigation with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office in August for the homicide that happened at a home in the 900 block of Barry Marrow Road in Henning, Tenn.

During the course of the investigation, authorities said it was determined Danny DeBerry was involved in the homicide of Kenneth Peat. DeBerry was arrested on Jan. 3 and is charged with one count of criminal responsibility for conduct of another, among other charges.

He is being held in the Lauderdale County jail on a $125,000 bond.

Cornelius Phillips was arrested in December in connection to the case and is charged with one count of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon.