2 Franklin attorneys indicted for drug distribution

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Franklin attorneys have been indicted for drug distribution after an in-depth police investigation.

Georgia Felner and Sandra Wells were arrested on Tuesday after indictments were handed down in the case.

According to a release, after corroborating information that Felner and Wells were dealing drugs, Franklin police detectives purchased drugs from both attorneys in an undercover operation.

“This case is particularly disappointing because of the close working relationship and trust that the criminal justice community had with both defendants,” Police Chief Deborah Faulkner said.

Both private practice attorneys previously worked for the District Attorney’s Office. Felner, 54, was an assistant district attorney from 2001 to 2007. Wells, 52, worked as a DUI coordinator for just over a year in 2006.

“Both of these suspects were trusted members of the criminal justice system,” Faulkner said.

Felner is charged with sale of a Schedule VI controlled substance and delivery of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Wells is charged with sale of a scheduled VI controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver.

Their bonds were set at $7,500 each.