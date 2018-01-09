1 critically injured in Maury County house fire

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was hospitalized with critical injuries following a house fire Monday afternoon in Maury County.

The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. on Tanyard Hollow Road in Culleoka.

According to the Maury County Fire Department, when firefighters arrived they found the home was engulfed in flames.

The department said an “elderly occupant” was able to get out of the burning home but did suffer “critical burn injuries.”

That person was transported to a hospital by Maury Regional EMS because weather prevented LifeFlight from flying.

There has been no update on the person’s condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.