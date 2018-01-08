Trump visit to impact traffic near Nashville airport

News 2 will have complete coverage of President Trump’s visit to Nashville from the moment Air Force One lands on air, on Facebook and at wkrn.com

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – President Donald Trump’s visit to Nashville Monday is expected to impact rush hour traffic around Nashville International Airport.

Metro police warned commuters to seek alternate routes beginning after lunch into the beginning of rush hour.

Due to security measures, the exact route of the president is not known but Air Force One is expected to land in Nashville around 2 p.m.

Imminent road closures for security purposes will begin between the airport and Opryland Hotel after Trump arrives in Nashville.

Some MTA bus routes operating in the area of the Nashville International Airport and Donelson, as well as the Music City Star train, may be impacted during afternoon trips due to Trump’s visit, according to an MTA spokesperson.

Trump is scheduled to speak before 7,000 at the 99thannual American Farm Bureau Federation convention at Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center.

The White House says a central point in the report to the president on rural communities will be the importance of connectivity. The report calls for expediting federal permitting to allow for broadband internet expansion in rural areas and for making it easier for providers to place cell towers on federal lands.

Trump is also expected to highlight how the tax overhaul will help farmers and small businesses.

After he unveils proposals to assist rural economies, the president will attend the Alabama-Georgia game in Atlanta Monday night.

This will be the first time in 25 years that a president has addressed the American Farm Bureau, although the sitting president is invited every year.

Monday will be Trump’s second visit to Nashville since he took office last year.