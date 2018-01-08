Titans fan surprises brother with playoff tickets at boot camp graduation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One Titans fan got the surprise of a lifetime this when his brother gave him playoff tickets.

Dylan Woods decided that for his brother Cody’s graduation from boot camp he would buy him tickets to the Titans Chiefs game in Kansas City. The moment was caught on video by their parents.

Dylan told News 2 his brother is a diehard Titans fan and a trip to the playoffs together would make for a special trip.

“He didn’t have his glasses on and he didn’t know what it was. I said, ‘Do you not know what I have right here?’ and I made him look back down and then he finally realized that we were going to the game,” Dylan said.

“I didn’t even think he was going to come to basic training for graduation then all of a sudden he showed up and he said we are going to the game and I can’t believe it,” Cody Woods said.

This is not the first time the brothers have bought tickets for each other. During the NHL playoffs, Cody bought tickets to one of the games for Dylan.

The brothers said it was a road trip to Kansas City they will never forget.