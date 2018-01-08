Titans fan battling cancer travels to Kansas City for playoff game

NASHVILLE,Tenn. (WKRN) – One Tennessee Titans fan who made the trip to Kansas City from Kentucky is living everyday like it’s her last.

Emily Jones is battling cancer, but so far she hasn’t let that hold her back from living life.

On Saturday Jones and her family spent the day tailgating with hundreds of fellow titans fans. She even predicted that the Titans would win.

“We came from Kentucky and I go to Nashville every day for my radiation,” said Jones. “So we drove here to watch the playoffs because it is the first one of the season. They say you only live six months to 15 months so I am going to live it up even if I freeze.”

Jones’ mother says it is always wonderful to get her out and let her experience her Titans.

As for Emily’s favorite player she says that would be Marcus Mariota