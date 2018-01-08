TBI investigates officer-involved shooting in East Tennessee

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An officer-involved shooting is under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

According to the TBI, the shooting happened Monday afternoon in Hawkins County.

Officials say the sheriff’s office received a call about a man wanted on felony warrants out of Dickenson County, Virginia. He was reportedly at a home on Okolona Road in Church Hill, Tennessee.

The TBI says deputies responded to the home and spotted the man in a car in the driveway. Deputies reportedly approached the car and asked the man to show them his hands.

A press release states the man then reached for a gun, and one of the deputies fired shots. The man was hit and pronounced dead at the scene. The deputies were not injured.

Further details weren’t released. The investigation is ongoing.